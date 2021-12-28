U-19 Asia Cup: India face B’desh in semis after final Group B match called off

Now India will face Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the U-19 Asia Cup after the final Group B match involving the latter team, and Sri Lanka was called off due to coronavirus infection of two officials on Tuesday.

Ariful Islam and Md Fahim were unbeaten at the crease with Bangladesh at 130 for 4 in 32.4 overs when the players left the ground as the match was called off.

“Asian Cricket Council and Emirates Cricket Board can confirm that the final Group B match of ACC Under 19 Asia Cup scheduled for play today has been called off,” Asian Cricket Council said in a statement.

“It is confirmed that two Officials have tested positive for Covid-19. The Officials are currently safe and being treated in accordance with tournament protocols. All personnel associated with this match are undergoing testing protocols and isolating until results are returned,” it added.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had already qualified for the semi-finals and the match was to decide the group winner and runners-up.

The abandonment means Bangladesh, whose net run-rate has improved, will face India in one semi-final, while Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the other on December 30. The final will be held on December 31 in Dubai.