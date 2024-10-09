Two-time Olympic champ Valarie Allman named int’l event ambassador of Delhi Half Marathon

Star American discus thrower Valarie Allman, who won gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021) and the 2024 Paris Olympics, has been named the international event ambassador for the Delhi Half Marathon 2024, scheduled for October 20, race promoters Procam International announced on Wednesday.

Allman’s remarkable throw of 69.50 meters in Paris set a new American record, further cementing her status as one of the top discus throwers globally. Her Olympic journey began with a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games, achieved with a powerful first throw of 68.98 meters. In addition to her Olympic victories, Allman is also a two-time World Championship medallist, winning silver in 2023 and bronze in 2022.

Allman’s journey into athletics began unexpectedly. She initially aspired to be a dancer before discovering her passion for track and field in high school, inspired by her elder brother. She quickly rose to prominence, winning silver at the 2017 Summer Universiade and making her mark on the international stage.

Although she missed the 2017 World Championships, Allman’s perseverance paid off when she qualified for the US Olympic team for Tokyo 2020, becoming the first American woman to win Olympic gold in discus since 2008. Her personal best throw of 71.46 meters, recorded in April 2022 at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla, ranks as the 15th longest in history and the longest in nearly three decades.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Allman continued her reign, securing gold with a throw of 69.50 meters. Her dominance in the event was clear, as all her valid throws in the final outperformed her closest rival, China’s Bin Feng, by nearly two meters.

Commenting on her association with the Delhi Half Marathon, Allman said, “The beautiful aspect of a running event is its ability to bring us together as a community and make it our own for the greater good. The start line is not just a race; it’s a celebration of camaraderie, determination, and resilience, and a showcase of our ability to push limits and achieve new personal milestones.”

“I am delighted that my visit to India is for the Delhi Half Marathon and to be a part of something that brings out the vibrant colors of India,” she added.