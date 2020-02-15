As soon as former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi got blessed with a fifth baby girl on Friday, the fans lashed out at the 45-year-old.

Afridi had taken to social media to express his happiness by sharing a photo of the newborn baby along with his other four daughters.

“The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me…already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers… #FourbecomeFive,” said Afridi in his post.

Soon after Afridi’s post, the Twitterati pounced on the former Pakistan all-rounder.

“When will you understand to control the population in #Pakistan. 4 daughter’s were not enough ? Or just to get the male child you will make a girl’s cricket team ?? If you want more children adopt some orphan and give them good life,” wrote a user.

“Congratulations afridi. 6 more to go . Jabtak chota afridi nhi hoga ye chalta rhega,” commented another user.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “Know the mentality. He will not stop till he has a son. In the process he may raise Pakistan women’s cricket team.”