Tvesa’s cards 67, rises to T 21 in German Masters on Ladies European Tour with a round to go

Tvesa Malik fired an eagle on her way to a round of 5-under 67 in the third round of the Amundi German Masters Brandenburg

It was her best round in almost four years on the LET, though she had a 65 in South Africa in February. She moved from T-55 to T-21 with one round to go.

She has a multiple winner on India’s Hero Women’s Pro Tour, recorded her first international win on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa at the SuperSport Ladies Challenge in February this year.

Pranavi Urs (71) and Diksha Dagar (73), the other two Indians to make the cut, were T-31 and T-43.

Four other Indian starters Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh and amateur Avani Prashanth did not make the cut.

Local star Alexandra Försterling (69) and Austrian Emma Spitz (66) were in shared lead at seven-under-par after 54 holes.

Tvesa had four birdies in the first six holes and overall she had an eagle and five birdies against two bogeys. The eagle came on the first hole, her 10th hole, as she started on the tenth.

Pranavi had seven birdies against four bogeys and a double, while Diksha had three birdies against four bogeys in her 73.