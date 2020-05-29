Former FC Barcelona President Sandro Rosell has said if he was still the boss, he would try to bring back Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

Rosell added that the Brazil star forward is the second-best player in the world behind Argentine and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

“If I were the president of Barca, I would try to sign Neymar,” Rosell told COPE and Radio Marca. He was the President when Barca signed Neymar from Santos in 2013.

“He is the second-best player in the world after Messi and fits perfectly into the philosophy of the club.”

Neymar has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona despite him winning three successive Ligue 1 titles in France with PSG.

The 2020-21 season of Spanish top-flight football league, LaLiga, will commence from September 12, according to President Javier Tebas.

He also confirmed that the current football season will resume from June 11 after being suspended since March due to coronavirus pandemic.

Tebas gave an insight into the plans put in place to keep players and officials safe during these unprecedented times.

“We’ll restart, if God allows, on June 11. We’re hoping that Madrid and Barcelona pass into Phase Two (of the lockdown de-escalation plan), which is where we can play,” Tebas said in a videoconference call with Spanish outlet MARCA.

Footballers have already returned to training in Spain, earlier in individual capacity and now in small groups.