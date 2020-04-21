Young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday stated that his ‘idol’ Sachin Tendulkar advised him to back his natural game when on the field and remain calm off the cricket ground.

In an Instagram chat with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, the Mumbai batsman said, “He has had a big influence on me. I first met him when I was eight. He always tells me to play my natural game and according to the situation. Off the field also, he asked me to stay calm.”

Shaw, who was part of the Indian Test team that toured New Zealand earlier this year, said that the legendary Indian batsman had once asked him not to change his grip.

“I am a bottom-hand player and Sachin sir had asked me not to change my grip. I was young and I used to change my grip as per coaches’ advice. But after Sachin sir told me, I did not change my grip.”

Speaking on the constant comparisons being made with the Master Batsman, the youngster said, “There is pressure when people compare me to him. But I take it as a challenge. I try to play like him. He is the God of cricket.

“I play golf, I like table tennis and also like swimming,” Shaw revealed.

On his experience of being mentored by now BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Shaw said: “There have been experiences to be honest and he (Ganguly) helped a lot as he knew how to motivate youngsters in the team. It was great.”

Shaw meanwhile named Shikhar Dhawan as his favourite opening partner.

“Shikhar Dhawan because I have opened most with him.”