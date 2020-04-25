It isn’t a secret that Donald Trump has been a close friend of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Chairman Vince McMahon for many years. He has even appeared in a storyline at WWE WrestleMania 23. Trump’s association with WWE is well-documented.

Not long ago, Vince McMahon wished his son-in-law Triple H as he completed 25 years in WWE.

‘We didn’t know it a quarter-century ago, but he would go on to change “The Game” forever. Happy 25th #WWE Anniversary to my son-in-law, @TripleH!’ McMahon said on Twitter.

We didn’t know it a quarter-century ago, but he would go on to change “The Game” forever. Happy 25th #WWE Anniversary to my son-in-law, @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/QnacTDfZ2y — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 24, 2020

The President of the United States also joined his friend in wishing the ‘Cerebral Assassin’ on this occasion. Trump even labelled him a ‘total winner’.

Even though most sporting activities around the world stand have been postponed or cancelled amid the COVID-19 crisis, WWE is continuing to hold its events at their Performance Center in Florida.