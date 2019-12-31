After Cricket West Indies appointed Trevor Penney as the assistant coach of the West Indies men’s limited-overs team for a term of 2 years, the 51-year-old said he is “thrilled and excited” after getting the coveted post.

Penney will start his work from Thursday, 2 January, for the preparations for their upcoming limited-overs series at home against Ireland, beginning next week.

“I’m thrilled and excited to be given this opportunity to work with this brilliant bunch of cricketers and staff led by Kieron Pollard and Phil Simmons,” Penney said after his appointment as quoted by ICC.

“I’ve been lucky enough over the last few years to work with several members of the squad and the Caribbean is like ‘home away from home’ for me being involved in the CPL,” he added.

West Indies, who are the defending champions of the Men’s T20 World Cup by winning won the trophy in 2016, have failed to perform at their usual best.

“We have two big T20 World Cups coming up (in Australia 2020 and India 2021), and it’s my aim to try and improve everybody and be as good as we can and, hopefully, win those two major ICC events for the great people of the West Indies,” he said.

West Indies play against Ireland in three ODIs as many T20Is, starting from 7 January.