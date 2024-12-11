Travis Head-Siraj incident all down to misinterpretation: Ponting

Australia legend Ricky Ponting provided a measured perspective on the on-field spat involving Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj during the recent Border-Gavaskar Test in Adelaide, saying it was all down to a “misinterpretation”.

The incident took place in the 82nd over of Australia’s first innings, when Siraj castled Head, on 140, with a crushing yorker. The southpaw had faced 140 deliveries prior to that, including taking on the pacer for a stylish six over deep square-leg the previous delivery.

However, after the dismissal, Siraj exchanged words with the Australian No.5, prompting Head to retaliate before walking off to a standing ovation from the crowd. Siraj was then subjected to boos from a passionate Adelaide crowd, jumping to the defence of their local hero.

In the press conference later that day, Head revealed Siraj was responding to his comment saying, ‘Well bowled’.

Both players had one demerit point added to their disciplinary code for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct, with the Indian pacer also copping a 20 percent penalty on his match fee.

“Looking back at it now, I think it was accidental the way that whole thing played out. I don’t think there was any malice meant at the start. Then the way it started and almost like the misinterpretation of what had actually gone on, I think led to how it ended,” Ponting said at the ICC Review.

While Siraj’s reaction was swift and fiery, Ponting believes it was an expected response from a fast bowler under pressure, who had taken only one wicket at that point.

“I know Travis has gone and said that he said ‘well bowled’ at the start. Siraj obviously wasn’t happy about being hit over the deep backward square for six the ball before,” Ponting said.

“Rohit (Sharma) I’m sure would expect these fast bowlers to react like that. When they’re under the pressure and they’re getting hit and then they’ve just got a wicket you’d expect that they’d be up and about.”

However, when Siraj exchanged words back with Head following the dismissal, Ponting was worried for the bowler. “Look, it wasn’t that big a deal,” he said.

“I was in comms (commentary box) at the time. As soon as I saw the send-off, I actually got worried for Siraj. I know how the umpires react to those things. Umpires and referees don’t like seeing the send-off, pointed in the direction of the dressing room.”

As the match progressed, Siraj and Head reconciled, with the duo seen talking through the incident when Siraj came out to bat during India’s second innings. During the post-match handshakes, the duo also shared an embrace.

Ponting was all praise for the duo for the swift manner in which they brought the matter to a close.

“Both players have now had their say on what they thought happened. It was great to see them actually chatting. When Siraj came out to bat and Travis was at short leg, they were actually clarifying what had happened out there,” Ponting said.

“They were talking amongst themselves as to what had actually happened,” he added.