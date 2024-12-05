TPL Season 6: Bengaluru SG Pipers, Gujarat Panthers sit in top two halfway through Day 2

Bengaluru SG Pipers moved to the top of the points table while Sumit Nagal’s Gujarat Panthers rose to second spot in the first half of Day 2 in Season 6 of the Tennis Premier League at the Cricket Club of India (Bengaluru) courts here on Wednesday. Bengaluru defeated the Bengal Wizards 52-48 while Gujarat Panthers overcame Punjab Patriots 54-46 in the second match of the day.

Bengaluru SG Pipers and Bengal Wizards got the action underway on Wednesday, with Gabriela Knutson taking on Kamilla Rakhimova. Bengal Wizards’ Kamilla Rakhimova prevailed over 14-11 in the women’s singles category. The men’s singles category saw Niki Poonacha and Bernabe Zapata Miralles battle it out, with the former clinching the encounter with a score line of 13-12. Bengaluru SG Pipers’ pairing of Gabriela Knutson and Anirudh Chandrasekar got the better of Kamilla Rakhimova and Sriram Balaji of Bengal Wizards, winning 14-11 in the mixed doubles category.

In the men’s doubles category, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Bernabe Zapata Miralles defeated Niki Poonacha and Sriram Balaji with a scoreline of 15-10, helping Bengaluru SG Pipers win a closely contested match 52-48.

The second match of the day saw Punjab Patriots and Gujarat Panthers go head-to-head. Ekaterina Kazionova gave the Gujarat Panthers the perfect start, cruising to a 19-6 victory against Akanksha Nitture in the Women’s Singles category. Mukund Sasikumar won the men’s Singles against Sumit Nagal 15-10.

In the mixed doubles category, Ekaterina Kazionova and Vijay Sundar Prashanth of Gujarat Panthers won their match against Akanksha Nitture and Saketh Myneni 15-10. Although the Punjab Patriots won the men’s doubles category with Saketh Myneni and Mukund Sasikumar overcoming Sumit Nagal and Vijay Sundar Prashanth 15-10, Gujarat Panthers won the match 54-46.

Hugo Gaston and Conny Perrin will be in action for the Chennai Smashers when they take on the Hyderabad Strikers. To conclude the action on Day Two, Rohan Bopanna’s Rajasthan Rangers will face off against Yash Mumbai Eagles.