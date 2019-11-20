Tottenham Hotspur, on Tuesday, sacked Mauricio Pochettino from the role of the head coach. The other members of the coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Antoni Jimenez have also been relieved of their responsibilities.

Reportedly, the English Premier League club are in talks with Jose Mourinho to rope him in as the new coach of the Spurs. According to Sky Sports, the talks have already reached an advanced stage and a final announcement could be done on Wednesday itself.

Pochettino, who joined the north London club in 2014, has led the club to become a powerhouse in English football. During his reign, Spurs achieved the second spot in English Premier League in the 2016-17 season, their best-ever result in 50 years.

He was also in charge of Harry Kane & boys’ phenomenal Champions League campaign last season. They defeated Ajax on away goals after trailing 3-0 on aggregate at halftime in the second leg of the semi-final but lost 2-0 to fellow English side Liverpool in the final.

However, the domestic performance in the last few months have been underwhelming and the club officials stated that as the major reason for the removal of Pochettino.

“We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the Board has taken lightly, nor in haste,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in the official statement.

He added, “Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.”

In the opening months of the ongoing Premier League season and in the last few matches of the 2018-19 season Tottenham Hotspur have been subject of a decreasing performance graph, forcing the officials to take the harsh decision.

In the last five league matches last season, Spurs won only one and made way for Chelsea to finish third and barely managed the fourth spot with just a one-point gap from fifth-placed Arsenal.

This season under Pochettino, Tottenham Hotspur sit at 14th in Premier League, were knocked out of the League Cup by fourth-tier Colchester United and have also suffered a 7-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in Champions League.