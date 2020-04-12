Tottenham Hotspur is likely to sell their captain Harry Kane if the remaining part of the 2019-20 season, which has been postponed till further notice due to the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is not played.

According to a report on Daily Mail, the Spurs are currently indebted by an amount of more than 700 million pounds – 637 million of their 1 billion pounds loan for the new stadium and 83 million on transfer fees – and the stoppage of football has made them unable to pay the debt.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will reportedly sanction the departure of Kane for a world-record fee of 200 million pounds – Neymar’s 198 million pounds move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain remains the highest-paid transfer – to Manchester United to recover the financial stress to some extent.

The report comes on the backdrop of the England skipper repeatedly expressing his desire to move out of the White Hart Lane if the club don’t improve. The Spurs are in the middle of a dismal season and after a shock first-round exit from the UEFA Champions League, they languish at eighth in the Premier League points table.

A change in managerial role and inclusion of Jose Mourinho has done little to improvise their fortune and with Kane certain to leave Tottenham will be left with a bloated squad in the post-lockdown period.

Meanwhile, the English Premier League has extended the suspension of the 2019/20 season beyond May and said it “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so” amid the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The earlier suspension was dated till April 30 and the officials were hoping to resume the season by the first week of May. But with the United Kingdom being one of the worst-hit by the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and under a lockdown, it looked highly unlikely.

The latest development has come without a date and it has been said that restart date is being reviewed, with all the stakeholders, by keeping a close track of how the COVID-19 situation develops in the country.