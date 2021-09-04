Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi congratulates India’s Para shooters Narwal and Singhraj on winning gold and silver

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in a series of tweets congratulated Indian Para shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana for winning gold and silver respectively at the Tokyo Paralympics.

“Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports.

Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para.”

Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/gGHUXnetWA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

“The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours. #Paralympics #Praise4Para,” Prime minister tweeted.

The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours. #Paralympics #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/EWa9gCRaor — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

Ranked fourth in the world in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 as per World Shooting Para Sport Rankings, 19 year old Manish Narwal accomplished his gold winning feat by shooting 218.2, a Paralympics record, in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event.

In the SH1 event Narwal shot holding his pistol with one hand. The participants in the category are tested on their shooting ability with impairment that effects either one of arms or legs. The impairment could be due to amputation, or injuries to the spinal cord. The shooting rules also provide for a shooters to shot in a sitting position.