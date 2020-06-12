Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto stated on Friday has stated that 80 per cent of the competition venues have been secured for the rescheduled Olympic Games in 2021.

Muto told reporters that the secured events for the biggest sporting festival on the planet include the new National Stadium and that there ongoing talks to secure other facilities. The same has been confirmed in a report by Xinhua news agency. (via IANS)

“We will hopefully try to use the same venues,” he said. “The adjustment still remains but we are able to use 80 per cent of the facilities we were originally supposed to use.”

Muto warned that there was no guarantee that the Games would be able to take place in the summer of 2021, but he also stated that all measures would be taken to host the Games with the highest standard of safety, in case it happens.

“I don’t think there is anyone that can really promise that the Olympics and Paralympics will be held in 2021 for sure, 100 per cent in any circumstance,” he said.

“But we need to show the commitment that we will be opening the Games next year.”

“As long as we have sufficient measures against COVID-19, we will make sure the Games are held in 2021.”