Tilak Varma joins Hampshire for County Championship stint

A day after Ruturaj Gaikwad was announced as Yorkshire’s latest overseas signing, his compatriot Tilak Varma also set off for England, having signed with Hampshire for the ongoing County Championship season. The move marks a significant milestone in the 22-year-old’s promising career as he prepares to test his red-ball skills in challenging overseas conditions.

Tilak, who has already represented India in four ODIs and 25 T20Is, was last seen in action for the Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 1. While his white-ball credentials are well established, his red-ball performances have also been noteworthy.

The announcement was officially made by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Wednesday (June 11), underlining the left-hander’s rising stature on the international stage.

“The Hyderabad Cricket Association is happy to inform that Hyderabad international player Mr. N. Thakur Tilak Varma has been approached by Hampshire County to play in the UK County Championship League,” the HCA said in a press release.

“The Hyderabad Cricket Association wishes him a great stint with Hampshire County.”

In 18 first-class matches, Tilak has scored 1,204 runs, including five centuries and four fifties, showcasing his potential as a multi-format player. His most recent red-ball appearance came during the Duleep Trophy last September, when he played for India A against India C.

Hampshire, Tilak’s new team, are currently mid-way through their County Championship Division One campaign, having registered two wins, three draws, and two losses from seven matches. They recently suffered a nine-wicket defeat to table-toppers Sussex and will next face Essex in Chelmsford from June 22–25 — a match in which Tilak may make his county debut.

On Tuesday, Gaikwad, who captains the Chennai Super Kings, was confirmed as Yorkshire’s new overseas signing. The stylish right-hander is expected to join the club ahead of their County Championship clash against Surrey in July and will remain with them through the season, including the One-Day Cup.

Gaikwad’s move follows in the footsteps of Indian legends such as Sachin Tendulkar — Yorkshire’s first overseas player in 1992 — along with Yuvraj Singh and Cheteshwar Pujara.