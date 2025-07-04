Three historic Durand Cup trophies embark on tour ahead of 134th edition

Three iconic Durand Cup trophies were flagged off from the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre (RBCC) on Friday to mark the beginning of the 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup, Asia’s oldest and India’s most prestigious football tournament. President of India Droupadi Murmu flagged off the trophies in a symbolic gesture, here today.

In a statement, the Army spokesperson stated that a trio of the trophies including the Durand Cup, the President’s Cup and the Shimla Trophy, will go on a multi-city tour across this year’s five host states – West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur. The tournament will be held between July 23 and August 23.

Advertisement

On the occasion, President Murmu acknowledged the Durand Cup as a living symbol of India’s footballing heritage and Armed Forces’ sporting commitment, adding that “football has a special place in the hearts of millions. “It is not just a sport; it is a passion. The game of football is all about strategy, endurance and working together towards a common goal. Events like the Durand Cup not only foster the spirit of the game but also help develop the next generation of football players, providing them with a platform to grow. She appreciated the role of the Armed Forces in keeping alive and promoting the spirit of the Durand Cup,” she said.

Advertisement

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, who was also present at the flagging off ceremony, said, “The Durand Cup is a legacy of valour, discipline, and unity that reflects the finest traditions of our Armed Forces and our nation. As we embark on another chapter of this historic competition, we are honoured by the presence of the Hon’ble President of India in flagging off this edition. This gesture reaffirms the enduring bond between sport, service, and the spirit of India.”

Lt General RC Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command and Patron, DCOC, in his address, also reiterated Durand’s importance for young football talent in the country, saying, “The Durand Cup, conducted by the Indian Army on behalf of the Armed Forces, is far more than a football tournament. It is a celebration of India’s unity in diversity, of our belief in character through competition, and of our duty to nurture the next generation through the timeless values of teamwork, discipline and resilience.”