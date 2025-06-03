“This win is for the fans too”: Kohli dedicates RCB’s historic IPL title to loyal supporters

Ending a 17-year wait, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally broke free from the weight of expectation, lifting their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy and scripting a new chapter in the franchise’s storied history. And at the heart of this moment stood Virat Kohli, the soul of RCB, and the heartbeat of a fanbase that never stopped believing.

“This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team,” Kohli said, moments after RCB sealed their long-awaited triumph.

“I’ve given this team my youth, prime, and experience. I’ve tried to win it every season, and I’ve given it everything I had.”

For Kohli, this wasn’t just a title — it was redemption. A reward for unwavering loyalty and a career of relentless commitment to a cause greater than himself. In a world of transfers and frequent team switches, Kohli remained rooted in Bengaluru, loyal to the city-based franchise even when the path ahead seemed uncertain.

“I never thought this day would come,” he admitted, his voice heavy with emotion. “I was overcome with emotion after we won.”

Amidst the euphoria, Kohli also remembered South African legend AB de Villiers, another RCB icon whose contributions transcended his playing days.

“What AB de Villiers has done for the franchise is tremendous,” Kohli said. “I told him, ‘This is as much yours as it is ours.’ He’s been the Player of the Match the most times for this franchise, despite being retired for four years. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the cup.”

Rating the IPL trophy alongside the multiple World Cups and global tournaments he has been part of, Kohli said, “This win is right up there. I’ve stayed loyal to this team. I had moments when I could have left, but I stayed — and they stayed with me. My heart is with Bengaluru. My soul is with Bengaluru. This is a high-intensity tournament. I always wanted to win the big moments. Tonight, I’ll sleep like a baby.”

“There’s already a lot spoken about me,” he concluded. “But this win is for Bengaluru — for every player, every family member, and the entire management.”