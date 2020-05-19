Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has said that there would be some kind of apprehensions in the mind of cricketers about celebrating together and sharing each other’s things in post-COVID-19 matches. However, he believed it would fade away with time.

“It depends from individual to individual (fear in the mind of cricketers). But yes there will be little apprehensions when they go out and play. Probably after some time, it will go in the heat of the game once players are on the pitch and will ease into the game and will be excited to be out and playing,” Gambhir told IANS.

On being asked about how he thinks the cricketers were maintaining their fitness during the lockdown period and if they would face difficulties after returning to the field, Gambhir said, “It is not difficult from the fitness point of view as athletes have become very professional and they have their own schedules and programs and which they can follow. Lot of people have their own spaces or gyms.”

“But from a skill point of view it is very difficult, as till the time you don’t go outside and practise your skill, it will be difficult to improve your skills.

“And on a mental level, it is much more fresher, as you can start working on the game, thinking about what needs to be improved and what needs to be worked on. Fitness and mental stuff won’t be an issue but honing skills is a concern till the time they don’t go out and play,” the cricketer-turned-politician added.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which had earlier revealed that it was planning to organise an outdoor skill-based training camp for the men’s senior team cricketers from May 18, said on Monday that the plan was dropped.

The BCCI in a release said it took note of the guidelines issued in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown for containment of COVID-19 across the country and as a result of the travel restrictions their planned camp won’t be organised before May 31 – the day the lockdown ends.