Veteran speedster Ishant Sharma relieved the joyous moments when India won their first-ever Test series in Australia during the tour of 2018-19 and said that he was glad to be part of the team which created history Down Under.

India, under Virat Kohli in the 2018-19 series, became the first Asian side to beat Australia in a Test series in their own den. The series featured stellar performances from batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Kohli and the fast bowling battery featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant.

“First time winning a Test series in Australia is obviously a very big thing for any cricketer. It was big for me as I had toured Australia four times and I know how tough it is. The team had the motivation to create history in Australia,” Ishant told his Indian teammate Mayank Agarwal on the series ‘Open Nets with Mayank’ hosted by bcci.tv.

Cricket Australia on Wednesday decided that the four-match Test series would be played at Brisbane Gabba, Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Gabba would host the opening match from December 3. While the second match in Adelaide from December 11 will be India’s first away Day-Night Test, the ones in Melbourne and Sydney will be the traditional Boxing Day and New Year Tests respectively.

Speculations that the tour was likely to be cancelled had been floating in the media reports ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Also, with Australia imposing a six months ban on the entry of foreigners and the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year facing a serious existential crisis, the fate of India’s tour became more severe.

But all doubts and rumours have been put to rest by the Australian board with the announcement of the Test venues. Even though the tour has been framed as one of the most sought-after bilateral series of the year, it was not made clear by CA if fans will be allowed or it will be staged behind closed doors.

With IANS inputs