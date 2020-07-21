With the International Cricket Council (ICC) formally announcing the postponement of the T20 World Cup, the Indian Cricket Board will meet within the next ten days to discuss the prospect of having the Indian Premier League (IPL) in that window.

“The IPL GC will meet within a week or 10 days and all decisions (including final schedule) will be taken there. As of now, the plan is to have a full fledged IPL comprising 60 games and most likely in the UAE,” Birjesh Patel told news agency PTI.

When asked about the challenged in conducting such a high profile event in the middle of a global health emergency, Patel said: “Just the operational side of it. Whether you do it here or outside, it doesn’t matter (with no crowds).”

“Our players will need at least three to four weeks of training, if not more. We will finalise all our plans once the BCCI announces the dates. It looks like the IPL will be in the UAE and we are ready for that,” a team owner told PTI.

If the IPL indeed happens in this revised window, there would be a Test series between India and Australia just after the tournament so the training of some of the Test players who won’t be part of IPL will also need to be addressed.

Players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihar are hence likely to train in a bio-secure environment at the newly-renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad during the Indian Premier League (IPL).