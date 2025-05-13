The No.4 question: India look for options to fill middle-order void ahead of England tour

Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket leaves India with a vacuum in the middle order, especially the No.4 slot in the batting order. Ever since the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar in 2013, India made a smooth transition with Kohli owning the spot in 99 out of the 115 Tests played so far, with others filling in as replacements on the remaining occasions.

Ajinkya Rahana took the spot on nine occasions while in the last series that Kohli missed entirely – the home Tests against England in early 2024 – India used as many as four batters at two-down: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar (in two Tests) and Devdutt Padikkal.

Advertisement

It’s a tricky spot given that the batter is expected to tackle a slightly older ball and Kohli mastered the craft with his technical acumen. India’s first assignment as they begin life after Kohli and former skipper Rohit Sharma is a five-match tour of England in June, which will also kickstart the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Advertisement

Shubman Gill, a firm contender for Test captaincy, is widely being projected to take up the role in the batting order. But in reality, Gill is yet to bat outside the top three in 32 Tests since making his debut in December 2020.

Primarily a top-order batter, Gill burst into the scene as an opener initially before shifting down to No. 3 at the start of the previous WTC cycle in 2023. At one down, Gill replaced Cheteshwar Pujara, who had almost owned the spot for a major part of the last decade.

Pujara, who also filled in at the No.4 slot on seven occasions in Tests between 2015 and 2023, feels Gill is best suited for the top three spots, considering his strengths against the newer ball that remains slightly hard.

“Shubman is someone who is more capable of playing the new balls. He has been opening the innings earlier, before he started batting at No. 3. He prefers to bat when the ball is slightly hard and new. Will he be able to manage with the old ball? That is a big question at this stage,” Pujara was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Apart from Gill, India could try out a few other options for the crucial role. In KL Rahul, they have got an experienced batter, who has been floated in the order depending on the team’s requirements. Rahul, who had opened the innings in the opening two Tests during the Border-Gavaskar series, was then moved down to six and the stylish right-hander has embraced the challenge without any complaints.

In the recent few years, he has emerged as India’s crisis man, and thus Rahul wouldn’t mind a longer stint at No.4 with his compact technique fully suited to handle the pressure.

Sarfaraz Khan could be another candidate for the role. The 27-year-old Mumbai right-hander, who made his debut against England in Rajkot in 2024, notched up his first Test century later in the year against New Zealand. He had mostly warmed the bench during the Border-Gavaskar series, and could be tried in the crucial spot during the England tour.

Young Sai Sudharsan, who is yet to make his Test debut, could be another contender for the role. The left-handed batter made his international debut in the ODI format against South Africa in 2023, but since then has only featured in four white-ball internationals. Sudharsan’s strong performances during the India A tour of Australia late last year could be considered when the selectors pick the squad for the England tour.

As India steps into a new era of Test cricket without Virat and Rohit, the No.4 spot becomes more than just a number, it symbolises the transition, expectation and opportunity. Whether its Gill or Rahul or the less experienced Sarfaraz or Sudharsan, the months ahead will shape the future of India’s red-ball team.

The England tour isn’t just the start of a new World Test Championship cycle, but also will be a test of character for a young Indian team under a yet-to-be-named captain.