England batsman Jason Roy believes that postponement of the much-awaited Hundred tournament is a missed opportunity for world cricket to benefit from.

With a brand-new tournament, a 100-ball format, and new city-based franchises, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were looking to make the sport more and more relevant to the people of the modern age.

With England not keen on organising the inaugural edition of the tournament behind closed doors, the tournament stands postponed as of now.

“It’s a huge shame that we won’t be able get out in front of a home crowd again,” Roy said. (via PTI)

“It is hugely disappointing but there are bigger things at stake,” he added.

“Obviously there was a huge incentive for the ECB, it was a huge competition that they put a lot of money into but it’s only right that it be delayed until next year,” he further said.

“You want the best players coming over and at the moment they can’t. Unfortunately, that’s just the way it is at the moment,” he concluded.

Earlier, the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) was also suspended indefinitely owing to the coronavirus crisis.