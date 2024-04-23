That door is no closed: Narine rules out West Indies comeback for T20 WC

Kolkata Knight Riders’ star all-rounder Sunil Narine has ruled out possibilities of coming out of international retirement to be a part of the West Indies squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA.

The 35-year-old Narine is currently leading the tournament’s MVP standings after a remarkable run of form, including a magnificent 109 not out from 56 balls against Rajasthan Royals last week, his maiden T20 century. He is also KKR’s joint-leading wicket-taker, taking nine at 22.11 with his offspin, at an economy rate of 7.10.

His recent performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League prompted West Indies T20 skipper Rovman Powell to admit that he had been “whispering in (Narine’s) ears” over the past 12 months, to come out of retirement ahead of what will be West Indies’ first home World Cup campaign since 2007.

“For the last 12 months, I’ve been whispering in his (Narine’s) ears, but he’s blocked out everyone.

I’ve asked (Kieron) Pollard, (Dwayne) Bravo and (Nicholas) Pooran. Hopefully, before they select the team, they can crack his code,” Powell had said.

However, Narine, who retired from international cricket in November 2023, and hasn’t played for the West Indies since August 2019, insisted in a statement “that door is now closed”.

“I’m truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup,” Narine said.

“I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies.

“Guys who have worked hard for the past few months and deserve to show our wonderful fans that they are capable of winning another title – I wish you all the best,” the veteran southpaw said.

Narine has played 51 T20Is for West Indies, taking 53 wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 6.01.