Bangladesh pace spearhead Al-Amin Hossain has admitted that the Indian side are much more experienced in Tests in comparison to the Bangla Tigers, who need to play more Test matches.

“I think we are playing more number of T20s and ODIs and because of that we are doing well in those formats. But we play less number of Test matches. A few months ago we just played against Afghanistan but India is just playing Test matches. I think the more Test matches we will play, the better we will perform,” Hossain said at the end of the day’s play.

Further praising the Indian pace battery, Amin said, “The bowling attack they have – (Mohammed) Shami, Ishant (Sharma), Umesh (Yadav) – are playing for a long time in the Tests. All of them played almost 60-70 Test matches. They know where to ball and how to take wickets.

“We hardly played five to six Tests each and in experience, they are much ahead than us. We need to find out how to take wickets and how to beat the batsman. I think they have done it better than us.”

Notably, Bangladesh lost 4 wickets at a score of 13 in the second innings before wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim steadied the ship with an unbeaten 59. Meanwhile, Mahmudullah scored 39 before getting retired hurt.

However, the hosts are still trailing by 89 runs and a defeat for them looks inevitable. They lost their first match to India by an innings and 130 runs.