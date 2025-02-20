Tendulkar, Lara, Sanga set to renew rivalry as IML unveils the trophy for inaugural season

Stepping out to play a tournament against some of the best players of his time is as exciting an occasion for legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as the day he made his debut.

So, Tendulkar has the chance now to take to the cricket field once again when he will be leading India Masters in the International Masters League (IML), which will be starting at the DY Patil Stadium here on February 22.

“Stepping back onto the cricket field is like returning to the place that has given me my identity as a sportsperson. Reuniting with my former teammates and peers, reliving our experiences, and sharing our cherished memories is truly special.

“I am as excited today as I was on the day of my debut to represent our country, and I have no doubt that every player shares the same passion to play the game we all love, once again,” said Tendulkar on the IMP captains’ day on Wednesday.

Tendulkar was joined by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, West Indies maestro Brian Lara, England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, Australia’s Shane Watson and South Africa’s Jonty Rhodes, who represented captain Jacques Kallis, at the Captains’ Day, which was held at the DY Patil University campus on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the IML also unveiled its magnificent trophy in the presence of the icons who will lead their respective teams in the inaugural edition.

The IML is set to give the fans a glimpse into the astounding skills of these legends and their teammates and watch them compete again on the cricket field. India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters will play the opening fixture of the IML at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Saturday (February 22).

Brian Lara, captain of West Indies Masters said he will have players like Chris Gayle in his side and will be hoping to go all the way.

“I’m truly excited to be back in India, a country that has always felt like a second home to me. Its vibrant culture and the passion of its diverse fans make playing here an unforgettable experience. Taking the field once again with old friends in the International Masters League is something I deeply look forward to, and I can’t wait to reignite some of our fabled rivalries. The stage is set, the energy is electric, and I’m ready for the action!”

Kumar Sangakkara, captain of Sri Lanka Masters said: “I’m delighted to be part of this incredible competition. Cricket is a huge part of my life, and having the chance to play alongside some of the greatest ambassadors of the game makes the IML even more special. I can’t wait for that opening match against India Masters—it’s going to be a fantastic contest!”

Eoin Morgan, captain of England Masters, said he has some of the recently retired fast bowlers like Steve Finn in his team: “The International Masters League is going to be an exciting tournament, and I can’t wait to regroup with the boys and get back out there. India is a cricket-loving nation where fans truly worship the game, making it the perfect place for a tournament like this one. I’ve been training hard to ensure we deliver the goods, and fingers crossed for a great outing,” he said.

It was announced during the Captains’ Day that entry for students and senior citizens to the stadium for the opening game was free. Students would have to present a valid ID card from their current college or university, while senior citizens would have to carry a government-issued senior citizen card. Entry will be denied at the gate if a valid and authentic ID proof is not provided.