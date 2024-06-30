Tendulkar applauds Rohit, Kohli for ending T20I careers with silverware

Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar has applauded stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for ending their T20I careers on a high with the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup glory.

Shortly after India won its second T20 World Cup with a seven-run win over South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Kohli was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match award for his 59-ball 76 and said this was the last T20I of his international career.

Kohli ended his T20I career as India’s second-highest run-scorer in the format, through 4188 runs in 125 games at an average of 48.69 and strike rate of 137.04.

Advertisement

“You have been a true champion of this sport. You may have had a rough time earlier in the tournament, but last night you proved why you’re truly one of the greats of the gentleman’s game.

“Competing in six World Cups and clinching victory in the last one is an experience I know well. I hope to see you continue winning matches for India in the longer formats of the game,” wrote Tendulkar on ‘X’.

Later on, Rohit said in the post-match press conference that he’s joining Virat in ending his T20I career. Rohit, who captained India to T20 World Cup glory at Barbados, finishes as the highest scorer in T20Is – 4231 runs in 159 matches – and also holds the record for the most centuries in men’s T20Is via fine tons, apart from being a two-time world champion in the shortest format.

“I’ve witnessed your evolution from a promising youngster to a World Cup-winning captain from close quarters. Your unwavering commitment & exceptional talent have brought immense pride to the nation. Leading India to a T20 World Cup victory is the perfect culmination of your stellar career. Well done, Rohit!” added Tendulkar.