Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on Sunday urged their fans and their countrymen to express their solidarity to all the frontline corona warriors by lighting candles and diyas as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Indian captain wrote, “The power of the stadium is in its fans. The spirit of India is in its people. Tonight 9pm for 9min. Let’s show the world, we stand as ONE. Let’s show our Health Warriors, We stand behind them. Team India – IGNITED.”

India limited-overs vice-captain, Rohit, on the other hand, wrote, “Team India, we cant get this prescription wrong. Our life depends on winning this test match. Show your solidarity, join us in “The Great Team India Huddle” today 5th April 9pm for 9min. Light to Fight. Are you with me?”

PM Modi on Thursday had appealed to all the citizens of India to switch off the lights of their homes and light candles, torches or flashlights for nine minutes at 9 PM on Sunday to show solidarity to everyone fighting the COVID-19 pandemic at the frontline.

“We must all go through this darkness together. Those who are most affected by this are the poor and marginalised. To overcome this darkness, we must all unite to spread the light. Make this darkness of Coronavirus meet the light we all spread,” Modi had said on the 10th day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.