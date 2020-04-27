In a recent development, Formula One boss Chase Carey has stated on Monday that he hopes the truncated 2020 season would be able to commence with the Australian Grand Prix on 5 July.

“We’re targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend,” Carey announced in a statement.

“September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races,” he added.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a complete halt and the sporting arena is no exception. Almost all sporting tournaments around the world have either been pushed back indefinitely or have been cancelled.

Even the world’s biggest sporting festival- the Olympics was postponed by a year and would now be played in 2021.

The virus has so far infected more than 29,00,00 people globally while claiming over 2,00,000 lives.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the virus and social distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons to protect oneself from contracting the infection.