After back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and West Ham, Chelsea bounced back to winning ways by dominating Aston Villa 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in Wednesday’s Premier League encounter.

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount scored in each half to keep Chelsea in the driving seat.

Abraham, who missed Saturday’s 1-0 loss to West Ham with a hip problem, was back in the starting XI against his former loan club Aston Villa and headed home Chelsea’s opener before assisting Mount for the winner.

Reece James clipped a delivery into the area from just outside the right-hand side of the box, and Abraham rose highest in the centre to head past Villa goalie Tom Heaton.

Mahmoud Hassan then equalised things on the 41st minute after El Mohamady clipped a superb delivery into the box from the right wing, and the former netted the cross into the bottom right-hand corner.

However, Mason Mount doubled the lead in the 48th minute with a stunning volley. After receiving a pass from Willian inside the box, Abraham chested the ball back to Mount, who struck the ball with supreme force into the roof of the net.

The win on Wednesday has strengthened Chelsea’s hold on a top-four place as they maintain a six-point gap with fifth-placed Wolves.

Talking about other Premier League matches, riding on goals from Leander Dendoncker and Patrick Cutrone in the 23rd and 86th minute, respectively, Wolves defeated West Ham 2-0 at Molineux Stadium.

Meanwhile, Southampton beat Norwich City 2-1 at St Mary’s Stadium. Bany Ings drew the first blood in the 22nd minute, whereas Ryan Bertrand doubled the lead in the 43rd minute. However, goal from Teemu Pukki in the 65th minute gave Norwich City some hope, but the match ended with them on the losing side.