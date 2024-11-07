Tahuhu, Rana, Poonam released ahead of 2025 WPL auction

Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav and Lea Tahuhu are among the big names released by their respective Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchises ahead of the auction in the lead-up to the third season, in early 2025.

While the BCCI is yet to confirm the date auction, multiple sources said it could be held early December.

Delhi Capitals (DC), the losing finalists in both seasons of the WPL so far, has released leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, along with the likes of Australian top-order batter Laura Harris, and the uncapped duo of Ashwani Kumari and Aparna Mondal. Poonam, who hasn’t featured in international cricket since March 2022, was one of the mainstays of the Delhi franchise’s bowling attack in the inaugural season. She, however, failed to get a game last season.

Advertisement

Inaugural WPL champions Mumbai Indians retained their strong core of international stars including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon and Shabnim Ismail. They have released Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala and England pacer Issy Wong.

UP Warriorz (UPW), who made the playoffs after finishing third on the table in the first season but finished fourth in 2024, have let go of bowling allrounder Parshavi Chopra, uncapped Laxmi Yadav, who was drafted into the side as an injury replacement for India wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry last season, uncapped medium-pacer S Yashasri and England fast bowler Lauren Bell. Chetry, however, was retained by the franchise.

Gujarat Giants (GG), who collected the wooden spoon in both the seasons of the WPL so far, released Sneh Rana, who led the franchise in the inaugural season after Beth Mooney’s withdrawal due to an injury. Besides Rana, the Gujarat side also parted ways with New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu and Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce. They have retained India allrounder Sayali Satghare and Vidarbha batter Bharti Fulmali and released Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan and Lauren Cheatle.

WPL retention list:

Delhi Capitals Retained: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia, Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland

Released: Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav, Aparna Mondal, Ashwini Kumari

Gujarat Giants Retained: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh

Released: Lea Tahuhu, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Lauren Cheatle

Mumbai Indians Retained: Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Mathews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Saika Ishaq, Shabnim Ismail, Yastika Bhatia

Released: Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Issy Wong

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retained: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Sabbineni Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Wareham, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (traded from UPW)

Released: Heather Knight, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Simran Bahadur, Shraddha Pokarkar

UP Warriorz Retained: Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace HarrisSophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Vrinda Dinesh

Released: Parshavi Chopra, Laxmi Yadav, S Yashasri, Lauren Bell