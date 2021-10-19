T20 WC: All-rounder Stoinis likely to bowl in warm-up game against India

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis believes he is on the “right track” and is set to bowl against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday.

Australia defeated New Zealand in their first warm-up game on Monday in which Stoinis played as a batter. But the all-rounder is now confident of bowling in the next game. “[My] hammy is good. I didn’t bowl tonight (Monday), but it’s tracking pretty well,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Stoinis as saying.

“It feels like it’s on the right track and it’s ready to go. I guess I’ll probably bowl in that next game,” he added.

On Monday, Stoinis hammered 28 runs off 23 balls as Australia won by a single wicket. It was his second match after returning from a hamstring injury sustained in the early stages of the IPL 2021’s UAE leg.

Meanwhile, Australia will play South Africa in the first game of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday at the Abu Dhabi Stadium.

For this year’s showpiece event, Australia is grouped with England, South Africa, and the West Indies, as well as two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers. Australia has won the ICC Cricket World Cup five times but has yet to win a T20 World Cup.

On October 30, Australia will face England at the Dubai International Stadium, followed by the West Indies on November 6 at the Abu Dhabi International Stadium.

(With ANI inputs).