T20 WC, Rd 1: Namibia has nothing to loose and everything to gain, says Erasmus

As his team makes its ICC men’s T20 World Cup debut on Monday, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus believes all of the burden is on Sri Lanka.

Namibia’s first encounter is against the 2014 World Cup champions, who have played the most T20 World Cup matches of any side. When the two sides meet in Abu Dhabi, Erasmus believes Namibia has nothing to lose and everything to gain. “I believe they are under a lot of pressure to win. We’re going in with a perpetual underdog tag, which is always wonderful because it helps us feel free ” ICC quoted Erasmus as saying.

“Maybe they are a bit under pressure because of recent results and that puts a team up for the taking, and if we do it well, we can take them down.

“We’ve played lots of T20 cricket against high-quality opposition, and we have travelled a bit so we are accustomed to playing in different conditions, playing against different skills. I am more than happy with our prep and if we can bring it together for these three games, I am confident we can go through,” he added.

Coach Pierre de Bruyn said the squad had dreamed of competing in the showpiece event and that the players are both excited and nervous as they make their T20 World Cup debut.

“It’s been a long time coming, and the players are eager to get started. These players have dreamed about this opportunity since they were five or six years old, and it will be realised tomorrow, so there is both joy and nervousness “de Bruyn stated.

