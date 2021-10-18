T20 WC, Rd 1: Coetzer says, Win over B’desh a result of long-term planning

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer said the team had been planning for a win like this for a long time after a thrilling triumph over Bangladesh on Sunday.

With a six-run victory over Mahmudullah’s side, Scotland sent shockwaves through the Bangladesh camp. The Scots had already committed to the competition in 2019, but had to reschedule many of their plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as tours and matches were postponed. It was also crucial for Coetzer, who was part of the Scotland side that overcame Bangladesh in 2012, to remember how many sacrifices the team had to make just to get here.

“It’s a huge win for us, it’s something we’ve been planning for a long time. It’s been a long two years since the qualifying tournament,” ICC quoted Coetzer as saying.

“Until a month ago we had played two games of cricket as a group so there was a lot of planning behind the scenes, a lot of guys working hard and it sometimes seemed you were working for nothing because our tours kept getting cancelled. So that was really hard for us to manage.

“But now we’re reaping the rewards of keeping the faith that this tournament would come around and we would be a better team for it when we arrive out here,” he added.

Scotland’s captain said it’s difficult for an associate team to receive the game time, and he was happy of his side for pulling off a hard-fought victory.

“Many players have made several sacrifices; associate cricket is really difficult, and when we are given the opportunity to come out here, it is critical that we take advantage of it because if we are passed over, people will not appreciate how difficult associate cricket is. We’ve come a long way, and I’m quite proud of what we’ve accomplished “Coetzer stated.

On Tuesday, Scotland will face Papua New Guinea, who were soundly defeated by Oman in their first match.

(With ANI inputs).