Talented Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw announced in return to competitive cricket with a brilliant half-century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 tournament on Sunday.

Shaw did not overtly celebrate his 32 balls fifty for Mumbai against Assam but looked hungry for more runs under his belt. Notably, Shaw was named in the 15-member Mumbai team recently.

The 20-year-old opener was handed a backdated eight-month ban for a doping violation on 30 July by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Mumbai squad was announced for both the last couple of league matches of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the super league stage on Thursday. The game against Assam is Mumbai’s last match of the league.

Shaw had earlier shared a video on social media in which he was seen practicing in the nets.

“I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon,” he had captioned the video.