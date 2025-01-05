Sydney Test: 200 may not be a defendable target without Bumrah, says Gavaskar

With India holding a 145-run lead over Australia at the end of Day 2 of the final Test match, a lot of questions are surrounding whether India’s skipper and premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be able to take part in what is expected to be the final day’s proceedings in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

Bumrah left the stadium with the team doctor and a security officer as shown on the live broadcast. The pace spearhead bowled just one over after the lunch break in which his pace was down and left the field after a brief discussion with Virat Kohli during the second session on Day Two. He was later shown returning to the dressing room after scans.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Bumrah’s return is a serious cause for concern for the side, with the team having only four wickets in hand, and even a lead of 200 may not be safe if the 31-year-old does not bowl on day 3. “Look, if India scores 40 more runs or they put 185 on the board then they have a great chance but it all depends on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness. If Jasprit Bumrah is fit then 145-150 might be enough. But if Bumrah is not fit then a score of around 200 also might not be enough,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Prasidh Krishna, in the post-day press conference, confirmed that he was taken for scans after sustaining back spasms and added that the medical team is monitoring him and will issue an update on Bumrah’s health but did not provide a definite answer as to whether the leading wicket-taker of the series, with 32 scalps to his name, will be able to bowl or not on the third day.

Gavaskar went on to add that India’s decision to maintain secrecy over Bumrah’s availability was the right decision.

“One thing that I liked was when he came back after the scan, obviously it took a lot of time because the hospital is a bit far, but he looked in good shape and his body language was such that there was no indication of the Australian team and it is very important to maintain the secrecy.

“Because, tactically you do not want to announce whether Bumrah will be available for bowling or not, and even if he is not available and this news goes across the opposition dressing room because till now Australian batsmen haven’t found out a way to counter him, they don’t know whether they should attack, defend, or whether they should play on front-foot.

“So to execute this plan it is important to maintain secrecy, so Bumrah and the Indian team management managed it quite well,” he added.

Bumrah surpassed Bishen Singh Bedi’s tally of 31 scalps to become India’s highest wicket-taker in a Test series in Australia.