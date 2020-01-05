In a recent revelation, it is now being reported that Indian women’s rugby player Sweety Kumari has been named as the ‘international young player of the year’ by a women’s rugby online portal called Scrumqueens.

Although the website had made this announcement on their social media handle on 30 December last year, the news has largely gone unnoticed and has been picked up by mainstream Indian media as late as today.

A report carried by Indian Express claims that the 19-year-old is from Nawada village in Barh Tehsil of Patna. While her father is said to be a handyman, her mother is employed in the Anganwadi.

*Formed her own rugby team aged 14

*In her national team at 18

*Hailed by @asiarugby as the fastest player on the continent

*Our first Asian award winner

*Find out more about @RugbyIndia‘s Sweety Kumari, our international young player of the yearhttps://t.co/CWd8pqd7hc pic.twitter.com/88xMY4PN7y — Scrumqueens – Women’s Rugby (@ScrumQueens) December 30, 2019

It is worth highlighting that Sweety has earlier been named as ‘Continent’s Fastest player’ by Asia Rugby. Sweety reportedly started off as a sprinter like her brother and later took up Rugby after repeated insistence by a rugby coach.

Sweety’s journey has been inspiring especially since she started by organising a team and competing for a state championship. Within three years she became a member of the Indian U-17 team and in 2019 found herself in the national team.

Perhaps Sweety’s journey may go on to inspire many others to take up the sport in the country and make India proud at a world stage.