India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka have become parents for the second time as they were blessed with a baby boy on Monday. The couple were already parents to a daughter, who was born in 2016. Garcia, as she has been named, is popular among the cricketing family.

Shortly after the news broke on social media, the internet was flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple. The good news comes at a time when the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Consequently, all sporting events including the high-profile, cash-rich and much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) have been postponed.

The beginning of all things – wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia’s little brother – Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone’s life. pic.twitter.com/SLR9FPutdx — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 23, 2020

The season was scheduled to start from 29 March with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings set to play the first game but the tournament has now been pushed back till at least 15 April.

Among the first to break the news on the Internet was sports journalist Boria Majumdar. He not only congratulated the couple but confirmed that both the baby as well as Priyanka are healthy.

Many congrats @ImRaina on being father. Glad mum and baby are safe and healthy. Stay safe and stay blessed. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 23, 2020

Raina, who is not in the scheme of things for national team selection, had earlier expressed his intent to make a comeback in the national team for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The stylish left-hander would have been aiming to perform well at the IPL stage to make a case for himself but now with threat looming over the tournament, chances of the 33-year-old being considered for a place in the T20 World Cup squad seem very bleak.