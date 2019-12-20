The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that it should be left on Mahendra Singh Dhoni only to decide when he wants to retire.

Adding that the former Indian captain knows what will be best for him, Ganguly said, “It is up to him, with so much of experience, I am sure he knows what’s best for him.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain has been out of cricket since India’s semi-final exit from the World Cup in July this year. Speculations went wild after his two-month sabbatical was over, as many suggested he might not make a comeback to the national team again while some remained optimistic for a Dhoni-show again.

However, during an event in Mumbai earlier this month, Dhoni was seen skipping questions on his comeback and said, “Don’t ask me till January.”

A PTI report, meanwhile, has suggested that the cricketer will take a call on his future after the 2021 edition of IPL.

“If at all MS will take a call on his future, it will only be after the IPL. You can’t stop speculation as he is such a big player. He is in the best shape possible fitness-wise and has been training hard for the last one month.” the news agency had quoted a source close to Dhoni as saying.

It is worth highlighting that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has asked permission from India’s cricket governing body- the Board of Control for Cricket in India to allow seven Indian players to be part of the Asia XI team, which is scheduled to play a couple of T20 International matches against a World XI side there.

Among the seven Indian players, Dhoni’s name is also there alongside Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja.

Thus, there is a probability that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman could make an international comeback with this game as the ICC has granted the international status to these games.