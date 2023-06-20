Suraj Randiv, former Sri Lankan cricketer and CSK bowler, is now a bus driver. Read his story

In a surprising career shift, former Sri Lankan cricketer Suraj Randiv has found himself behind the wheel as a bus driver in Melbourne, Australia. Known by his full name Hewa Kaluhalamullage Suraj Randiv Kaluhalamulla, previously known as Mohamed Marshuk Mohamed Suraj, Randiv had once made a name for himself in the cricketing world.

Randiv had a stint with the Chennai Super Kings during the 2011 IPL player auction, representing the team for two seasons. However, after exploring various leagues and tournaments, he eventually decided to embark on a new journey outside the realm of cricket, finding himself in Australia.

Initially, Randiv had plans to continue his cricket career upon moving to Australia. He participated in district-level competitions, proudly representing the Dandenong Cricket Club, which is affiliated with Victoria Premier Cricket.

In a twist of fate, in December 2020, Randiv received an invitation from Cricket Australia to serve as a temporary net bowler for the Australian cricketers, helping them prepare for their home test series against India (Border-Gavaskar Trophy). However, his current occupation lies outside the world of cricket, as he has taken on the role of a bus driver for Transdev, a France-based company operating in Australia.

The 38-year-old off-break bowler made headlines back in 2010 for intentionally bowling a no-ball to Virender Sehwag. In a crucial moment, with Sehwag on the verge of scoring a century, Randiv deliberately overstepped the bowling mark, resulting in India claiming victory. As a consequence, Sri Lanka Cricket suspended Randiv for one match, and he had to apologize to Sehwag for his actions.

Although Randiv was initially excluded from Sri Lanka’s squad for the 2011 Cricket World Cup, he was later called up as a replacement for the injured Angelo Mathews and ultimately made it to the World Cup Final.

Now, as Randiv navigates the streets of Melbourne, his cricketing exploits and past controversies continue to be remembered by fans and followers of the sport. His unexpected career transition from the cricket pitch to the driver’s seat adds a unique chapter to his life’s journey.