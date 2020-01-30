Post their disappointing loss to India in the 3rd T20I on Wednesday, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson admitted that the Super Overs are not really their friends.

At Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand gave India a target of 18 runs in the Super Over. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 8 runs in the first 4 balls. With India needing 10 runs off the final 2 balls, the match was in New Zealand’s bag, but ‘Hitman’ Rohit tonked the last two balls into the stands to take India home. And this is how New Zealand continue their poor luck in the Super Over-games.

“Super Overs aren’t really our friends,” said Williamson at the post-match press conference as quoted by IANS.

However, it was New Zealand batters’ poor effort down the order that took an easy match to the Super Over.

Earlier getting an invitation to bat first, India posted 179 for 5 on the board. In return, New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals but skipper Kane Williamson stood from an end to keep the hosts in contention. In the last 4 balls, New Zealand needed just 2 runs with Williamson at the crease. But Shami got him caught out behind the stumps on the very next ball. The right-handed batsman’s valiant 95 off 48 would have almost taken New Zealand home, had Shami not held his nerves to concede just 1 run in the remaining 3 balls, forcing a super over.

“To be honest we would have liked to get across the line earlier and not in the Super Over. It’s just a shame that we couldn’t get past the line,” said a disappointed Williamson.

“It is pretty disappointing to be on the wrong side of the result after doing a lot of hard work,” he added.

With the win on Wednesday, India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.