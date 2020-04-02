Swashbuckling Australia opener David Warner, who leads the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the Indian Premier League, on Thursday shared his favorite moments from the cash-rich tournament.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Warner posted an image from 2016 when Sunrisers Hyderabad lifted their first-ever IPL trophy under his captaincy. “My favourite IPL moment would have to be this for sure. My Indian family,” he wrote.

The 33-year-old on Tuesday shaved his head off to show support to all the health workers and others who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe at the frontline.

After shaving his head, the cricketer nominated his Australia teammates Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinins, Joe Burns and India captain Virat Kohli to do the same.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29, has been postponed to April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has already affected more than 2000 people and killed over 50 in India.

However, with India in the middle of a 21-day lockdown till April 14 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, IPL 2020 has been forced to face an existential crisis as the April 15 start looks highly unlikely now.