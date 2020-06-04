On the field, a Steve Smith wicket would delight Rashid Khan the most when Afghanistan are playing Australia. But with cricket currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ace leg-spinner has brought out his funny side by trying to copy the way Australia’s premier batsman goes about his business when at the crease.

Smith, world’s No.1 Test batsman has a unique way of batting and Rashid tried to ape that by leaving balls the way Smith does and also keeping both feet close together like the former Aussie captain.

The video of Rashid imitating Smith was shared by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on their official Instagram page.

“Rashid Khan doing his best Steve Smith impression on the Aussie’s birthday (June 2) today!” read the post shared on Tuesday along with the video.

Smith recently said not being able to put saliva to shine the ball will be an added disadvantage for the bowlers once cricket resumes after the COVID-19 hiatus.

Smith also spoke about his admiration for India skipper Virat Kohli and stated that his white-ball numbers are simply incredible. He was speaking during a live video session on Facebook.

“I admire Virat (Kohli) a lot, he is an amazing player. You look at his record now… simply incredible. He has done so much for India in cricket. You know the way they play the game now and the sheer passion he has got for Indian cricket,” Smith said during a live interaction on Sony Ten Pit Stop show on their Facebook page.

“It is going to be interesting as probably there are still some more changes coming in. If you can’t put saliva on the ball to shine it up, I think it is an added disadvantage for the bowlers in a way,” Smith said on saliva ban.