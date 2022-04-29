Sunil Narine becomes the first overseas spinner to get 150 wickets in IPL

Sunil Narine of the Kolkata Knight Riders has become the first overseas spinner to reach the 150-wicket mark in the Indian Premier League’s history.

In the match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders’ star all-rounder completed the milestone by dismissing Lalit Yadav in his third over as the Kolkata Knight Riders were defending a paltry total of 146.

Narine is ranked eighth among bowlers who have taken 150 or more wickets in the IPL. Narine became the first foreign spin bowler to take 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League with this performance. Dwayne Bravo leads the list of IPL bowlers with the most wickets. Bravo has taken 181 wickets in 158 matches, while Lasith Malinga is second with 170 wickets in 122 games and Amit Mishra is third with 166 wickets in 154 games.

On Thursday, Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets to claim their fourth IPL 2022 victory. Delhi has won four of its eight matches this season while losing the same number. Simultaneously, this is Kolkata’s sixth defeat in nine games. With three wins, KKR is ranked eighth in the points table. This defeat has also dashed KKR’s chances of making the playoffs.

(Inputs from ANI)