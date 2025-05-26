Sunil Narine creates history, becomes highest wicket-taker for a single team in men’s T20 cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) veteran spinner Sunil Narine has etched his name into the history books by becoming the highest wicket-taker for a single team in men’s T20 cricket. The West Indian all-rounder achieved the milestone during KKR’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday in Delhi, where he picked up two crucial wickets.

With this performance, Narine now has 210 wickets from 198 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders, surpassing England’s Samit Patel, who had previously held the record with 208 wickets for Nottinghamshire.

The top five on the list now include Narine (210 for KKR), Patel (208 for Nottinghamshire), Chris Wood (199 for Hampshire), Lasith Malinga (195 for Mumbai Indians), and David Payne (193 for Gloucestershire).

Narine, who has been with KKR since 2012, has been a cornerstone of the franchise’s success over the years, known for his mystery spin, economy rate, and ability to deliver in crunch moments. With this latest feat, he further cements his legacy as one of the greatest bowlers in the T20 format.

Advertisement

A hundred from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen and a fifty from Travis Head powered SRH to 278/3 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

This is the third-highest total by any team in IPL history. Klaasen also registered the fastest hundred of the ongoing IPL in 37 balls.

Sunil Narine removed Abhishek Sharma for 32 (16) and Travis Head for 76(40).

Narine finished with figures of 2/42 in his four overs. KKR need 279 runs to win.

Advertisement