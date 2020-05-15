As a preview to the epic final between India and Pakistan of 1985 B&H World Championship of Cricket (WCC), Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will host former captains and fellow commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Ramiz Raja on ‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’.

The digital interactive session will take place on Saturday at 5.00 pm IST, only on the network’s official Facebook page.

The ‘Blue Revolution’ series on SPSN has been engaging viewers with the best moments from the Indian cricket team’s victorious campaign of the 1985 B&H World Championship of Cricket.

SPSN will showcase the finals between India and Pakistan on Saturday only on SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD channels from 8.30 pm IST.

‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’ has already featured former cricketing legends like Ravi Shastri, Ian Chappell, Michael Holding and Madan Lal to speak on the glory days of the 1985 tournament.

The 1985 World Championship of Cricket was a ‘mini’ World Cup played between seven teams: India, Australia, England, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Before touching down in Australia in 1985, the Indian team had lost three series on the bounce and were one of the least favourites to win the tournament, even after the heroic 1983 World Cup finals win over West Indies.

Led by Gavaskar, the Indian team donned the Blue Jersey for the first time and went on to beat all teams in the series and eventually winning the finals against arch-rivals Pakistan.