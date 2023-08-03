Summer transfer rally: Let’s see the top five players who will be live in action off-field this week.

Football is a sport that revolves around players, managers, and passionate fans from all around the world. The players are the backbone of the sport and have the most significant impact on the game’s success. However, they are also affected by the transfer windows that occur, every six months, where players are picked and swapped by various clubs worldwide. The summer transfer window of 2023-24 has been active for the past few weeks, and as the world leagues are about to kick-start their new season on August 12th, let us analyze the top five world-class players currently active in the market.

1. Josko Gvardiol

The Croatian defender, is known as the main man for the national team and has played a significant role in bagging the third position in the recent World Cup in Qatar. He has been in contact with Manchester City, over the past few weeks and the defending champions of the Premier League, are eyeing him as their next signing. The centre-back has been playing for RB Leipzig since 2021, where he has delivered outstanding results for the German club. A verbal agreement between the player and the team was confirmed a few days ago, and both clubs are trying to complete the deal by the end of this week for a final price of 90 million euros.

2. Romelu Lukaku

The experienced Belgian forward, has excelled himself playing for great clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Inter Milan, but he has not been in his full form lately. Lukaku has been playing for Inter Milan on a loan deal for a year, and as his loan deal has expired, he has been in the pick of his earlier team Chelsea. However, he doesn’t favour the situation and recently joined hands with Juventus on a verbal agreement of three years. The English club has been offered a deal of 40 million euros along with their forward Dusan Vlahovic. The decision now lies in the hands of Chelsea manager Pochettino, who seems to have some internal discussions with Vlahovic.

3. Goncalo Ramos

The striker shone his name in world football more prominently after his astonishing hat-trick against Switzerland in the Round of 16 after coming in the playing 11 in place of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Benfica striker has been scoring for the team as their main frontman. However, Paris Saint Germain approached the striker and finalised the verbal deal a few hours ago with a price of 80 million euros with add-ons. The main decision now lies in the hands of Benfica which they have to decide within 24 to 48 hours. If the Portuguese club agree on the deal the player will sign the contract till 2028 with the French champions.

4. Ousmane Dembele

The French right-winger who has been playing for the Spanish giants, FC Barcelona for the past six years and has set a name for himself with the help of the club is all set to bid goodbye to the club. The player is all set to leave the club after Paris Saint Germain triggered the buy clause of the player of 50 million euros. The French club has not triggered the La Liga exit clause. The player is expected to be revealed in Paris on Sunday for signing a deal till June 2028.

5. Joao Cancelo

The Portuguese right-back has been one of the top priorities, Xavi (FC Barcelona’s manager) has had an eye on since the beginning of 2023. FC Barcelona does not carry a full-fledged powerful defender since the summer of 2022 after the retirement of Dani Alves. In such a situation Joules Kounde who has been playing a dual role of centre back and right back and Sergio Dest who has been up to the mark for world-class talents like Real Madrid and Manchester United. Joao Cancelo will be the right choice for the team at a world-class level. The defender agreed on verbal terms with Xavi a few hours back and has started arranging a meeting with Manchester City.