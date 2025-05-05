Such wins will give us self-belief: Varun Chakaravarthy

After Kolkata Knight Riders’ thrilling one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, spinner Varun Chakravarthy emphasised how crucial the narrow win could be for the team’s confidence moving forward.

“Such wins will give us momentum and give us the self-belief that we can pull off tight matches. And this is exactly what we needed this time. From here, I’m hopeful that we can pull off the next three matches. We have done it before. So, no excuses from us,” Chakravarthy shared during the post-match press conference in Kolkata.

Reflecting on the game’s critical moments, Chakravarthy described how the match swung back and forth.

“After the 10th over, the momentum changed towards their team. Then, after the 16th over, it came little towards us. Then, in the last over, in the first five balls, it went towards them. So, I would say, there were many turning points. But, good that we were able to pull it off there,” he said.

Chakravarthy also praised teammate Rinku Singh’s fielding efforts, saying, “He is a very quick fielder. And, he can cover a lot of ground in a small time, making him a very valuable asset to the team.”

The spinner even revealed insights about his preparation, mentioning a new variation in his arsenal.

“I started working on it just before the Champions Trophy. So that I can bring something new. Because, I end up bowling the power play. So, the ball is newer and can swing. I just thought I can bowl one or two balls that can swing in and out.”

With KKR’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance, this hard-fought victory could provide the psychological boost they need as they approach each remaining match as a must-win in their IPL 2025 campaign.

KKR will next take on Chennai Super Kings in their final home match in Kolkata on Wednesday.