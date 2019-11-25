England pace spearhead Jofra Archer has accused one of the fans of racially insulting the bowler during the fifth and final day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval.

On Monday, England lost the first Test by an innings and 65 runs and conceded a 1-0 lead to the Black Caps in the two-match series.

Post the match, Archer, who allegedly was subjected to “racial” chants during the match, took to social media to share the information.

“A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team,” tweeted Archer after the completion of the match.

He added, “The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army (England team supporters) was good as usual.”

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

The 24-year-old and Sam Curran were fighting to deny an inevitable defeat during England’s run chase when the abuse occurred. Archer was eventually caught at deep backward square-leg for 30 off Neil Wagner, who was the pick of the Black Caps’ bowlers with five wickets for 44 runs.

The Three Lions will be looking to level the series, whereas the Kiwis will be aiming for a win to bag the series in their favour in the second and final Test between the sides beginning Friday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.