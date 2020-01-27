Former Australia World Cup-winning captain Steve Waugh turned a photographer at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata and surprised one and all present at this venue. He paid a visit to the stadium in the Bengal-Delhi Ranji Trophy match.

Waugh, who is currently working on a book “Spirit of Cricket”, was spotted taking photos of the iconic stadium where he has happy memories of winning the World Cup final in 1987.

It was also the venue for one of the most memorable Indian Test wins which came in 2001 against Australia. Waugh later visited Kolkata Maidan and Police AC ground and Calcutta Customs.

On Sunday, Waugh had spent some time with children at the Udayan children’s home in Barrackpore, Kolkata.

Waugh is often counted among the sharpest minds in the game of cricket. He represented Australia in 168 Test matches scoring 10,927 runs and 326 ODIs in which he scored 7,569 runs.