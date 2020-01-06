After Ross Taylor surpassed Stephen Fleming to become the country’s leading run-scorer in Test cricket, the former New Zealand cricketer congratulated the Kiwi batsman on Monday, saying he should be proud of a wonderful career to date.

Taylor achieved the feat on the fourth day of the third and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which the hosts won by 279 runs.

Post Taylor’s achievement, Stephen took to Twitter saying, “Congratulations! Ross Taylor on your achievement today.

“It’s been a tough series but you should be very proud of a wonderful career to date. Take a breath and enjoy a nice red to celebrate when the time is right. Well done mate.”

Congratulations @RossLTaylor on your achievement today. It’s been a tough series but you should be very proud of a wonderful career to date. Take a breath and enjoy a nice red to celebrate when the time is right. Well done mate. — Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) January 6, 2020

The right-handed batsman has 7,174 runs from 99 Tests and 174 innings. He has scored these runs at an average of 46.28, including 19 centuries and 33 fifties. Meanwhile, Fleming had scored 7,172 runs in 111 Test matches he played for the Black Caps between 1994 and 2008.

In February, 35-year-old Taylor had also moved past Fleming for the most ODI runs by a New Zealand batsman, and has the most runs in all international formats for the Black Caps, passing 17,250 international runs in this innings, which includes 39 centuries and 88 half-centuries.

Taylor will become the fourth New Zealand cricketer after Fleming, Daniel Vettori and Brendon McCullum to play 100 Tests when they take on India in Wellington on February 21.

(Stats and inputs from IANS)